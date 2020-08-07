Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With 'Alias' Co-Star Bradley Cooper After Breakup With John Miller

✖

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper had some fun in the sun on Wednesday, hitting a Malibu, California beach together with Cooper's 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. The photos surfaced just as it was reported that Garner and businessman John Miller broke up after almost two years of dating. Cooper previously dated supermodel Irina Shayk, with whom he shares Lea De Seine.

On Thursday, TMZ published photos of Garner and a shirtless Cooper together. The two are good friends, having co-starred on the ABC drama Alias together. Garner's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, also thanked Cooper for helping him get sober in a February New York Times interview. Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce in October 2018 and are parents Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

In February, Affleck told the Times that Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. "have been very supportive and to whom I feel a great sense of gratitude." The Way Back actor added, "One of the things about recovery that I think people sometimes overlook is the fact that it inculcates certain values. Be honest. Be accountable. Help other people. Apologize when you’re wrong."

Back in January 2019, Garner also sent Cooper a hilarious birthday message the day before the Golden Globes. That year, Cooper was up for several awards as the star and director of A Star Is Born. "I taught him everything he knows," Garner wrote alongside a photo of the two from their Alias days. "Happy Birthday, Bradley. Go get em tomorrow. We are all so proud of you."

The new photos of Cooper and Garner together surfaced just after a source told InTouch Weekly that Garner and Miller have broken up. The two split earlier this year, before Los Angeles' coronavirus pandemic lockdown. "Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there's a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it's over," the source explained.

Garner and Miller began dating in 2018, a few months before her divorce from Affleck was finalized. Although InTouch reported that they broke up before the coronavirus pandemic restrictions were put in place, another source told the outlet in March they were "doing great." The source said Miller was not trying to "insert" himself into Garner's life as a public figure. "He’s fine being in the background," the source said at the time. "He loves Jen and she loves him, they’re still going strong, but the coronavirus has forced them to see a little less of each other than usual right now."