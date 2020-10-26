Jennifer Garner Responds to More Pregnancy Speculation After Pumpkin Carving Confuses Fans

✖

Just a little more than a month after shooting down speculation that she is expecting, Jennifer Garner is continue to field pregnancy rumors. The actress' sweet Halloween Instagram post over the weekend led to an influx of new theories, though she is making it clear that she is perfectly content as a mom of three.

The pregnancy drama started on Sunday when the 48-year-old actress took to the social media platform to boast about her adorable quarantine-themed Halloween jack-o'-lantern. Sharing a photo of herself sitting on the floor cradling her freshly carved décor – a large pumpkin with windows carved into it and a smaller pumpkin inside – she wrote, "when you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe."

The post, however, only seemed to confuse some fans, who seemed to believe that Garner's pumpkin was not a play on the current pandemic, but rather a pregnancy announcement. Commenting, one fan wrote, "wait....are you pregnant or is this something from back when someone posted a pic and thought you were but it was quarantine weight?! Please say you are!!!" Many more seemed to have the same misinterpretation, with another writing, "does this mean there is a little Jennifer behind that pumpkin?" Another asked, "wait.....is she saying she has a baby in her belly??"

Garner, however, was quick to set the record straight. After one follower wrote that they "thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second," the actress quipped, "STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES…Good grief, I didn't even see it, i just saw matching smiles." As many others pointed out, rather than a cute pregnancy announcement of a baby pumpkin inside a mama pumpkin, Garner's Halloween design was actually a pumpkin inside of a house.

This was far from the first time that Garner, who is a mother to three children — 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old and Samuel — whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, has faced pregnancy rumors. In mid-September, she again set the record straight after a fan asked if she was expecting after the actress shared a video of herself on Instagram giving a tour of the animals on her family's farm. Garner said that she is "48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be – pregnant," adding, "we can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story."