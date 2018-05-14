Watch ‘Heart Broken’ John Cena Speak out About Nikki Bella Split

John Cena appeared on NBC News’ Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda on Monday, May 14, and the conversation inevitably turned to the wrestler’s recent split from fiancée Nikki Bella.

Speaking to hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Cena opened up about the split, sharing how he’s been coping after the breakup.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s been incredibly reflective which is amazing, but it is very difficult, I had my heart broken out of nowhere, or for me it was out of nowhere,” he said. “And anyone who has experienced that knows that it comes with a series of bad feelings.”

The Blockers star continued, “For anyone out there speculating on what I am doing with my life now, I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole. There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended. There has been a lot of speculation recently about me being seen in public and everybody is thinking like, ‘Oh, John Cena is enjoying the single life.’ No, I was supposed to be married and having honeymoon over these two weeks. It is the first time in 15 years that I have taken a vacation. I am in my house alone surrounded by these emotionally strong memories and every day from 6-9 I get out of the house and talk to strangers as social interaction.”

Cena and Bella were scheduled to wed on May 5 in Mexico, and the wrestler made it clear that he still has hopes for a relationship with Bella.

“I don’t have any other hopes other than maybe one day that we can work it out,” he said.

The star also addressed his previous reluctance to start a family, calling Bella his “number one.”

“I’m willing to go back on all these things that I say, and a lot of them I would hang on to just of stubbornness,” he explained. “It took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be like, ‘Why?’ This person is my number one and it’s something that’s very valuable to her, and of course, we can do this and I think it would be wonderful.”

“All of that switched because I love her,” he added.

Cena added that Bella is currently “happy,” and noted that he is willing to undergo some unpleasant emotions himself if it means she can be in a good place.

“We want to talk about taking one for the team and really sucking it up, she needed a little time to find whatever it is she’s looking for, and the risk of my own emotional well-being, especially so close to that moment of ‘I do,’ she needs to be happy,” he said.

Photo Credit: Today