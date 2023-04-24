Watch Adele Surprise James Corden With Final 'Carpool Karaoke' Drive

Adele and James Corden got back behind the wheel for one touching final Carpool Karaoke segment. In the 21-minute video released Monday, the Grammy winner surprises the Late Late Show host at home before they take off on one final road trip, which serves as both a time to reminisce on Carpool Karaoke's run over the years as well as Corden and Adele's friendship.

Corden and his wife have been some of Adele's closest friends, the songstress shares in the video, and helped her get her footing after she moved to Los Angeles following her split from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares son Angelo. The "Easy on Me" singer recalls one particular conversation with Corden that inspired the song "I Drink Wine" during their car ride together.

"We'd been on vacation together with the kids and we were on our way home and my mood had changed. And it was the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for being an adult whereas the year before that, I had just left Simon and stuff like that," she shares. "But you and Jules and the kids were so integral to looking after me and Angelo, and you used to do it with such humor as well. You were always so an adult to me, and you've always given me advice."

The artist continues that a six-hour phone conversation with Corden turned into the first verse of the song. "It was everything that I was feeling that day. I was floored by how you managed to take everything that I was feeling about myself and life and just put it in a verse," Corden tells Adele. "And it was... I don't know, it's the greatest privilege that from a conversation so honest between two friends, you would create such a thing, it blows my mind."

Corden first had Adele as a passenger in Carpool Karaoke back in January 2016, and the "Rolling in the Deep" singer is rumored to be Corden's final guest on the late-night CBS show, which will end on April 27 after nearly a decade of Corden in the hosting seat. Corden's final week of guests also includes Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone. Corden's final episode will be preceded by the one-hour special, The Last Last Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, which will be followed by the final episode of the show.