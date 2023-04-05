James Corden's A-List Final 'Carpool Karaoke' Guest Just Leaked

James Corden will bring his most popular creation, "Carpool Karaoke," to an end with a major star. Adele will join Corden for the last "Carpool Karaoke" sketch featured in The Late Late Show. Corden plans to leave the CBS late-night show later this month and will be replaced with a reboot of Comedy Central's @midnight.

Corden and Adele were seen driving around Los Angeles in a black Range Rover SUV on Tuesday, with a full camera set up inside, as seen in photos The Daily Mail published. A production crew was nearby to make sure the two stars were safe and covered as they filmed. The "Hello" singer was seen wearing a beige Louis Vuitton trench coat and yellow pants as she met Corden and the rest of the production staff.

Owner of the most watched and most iconic “Carpool Karaoke” of all-time, @Adele will be its final guest.



— The singer was seen with @JKCorden amid rumors of a surprise album release this year. pic.twitter.com/XB5oc79v26 — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) April 5, 2023

Adele previously appeared on "Carpool Karaoke" back in 2016, when she was promoting her third album, 25. This time, she might be promoting her next album as sources told The Sun on Tuesday she is planning to release a "secret" album in the coming weeks. The songs on this project are reportedly inspired by her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. Adele's previous album, 30, was more inspired by her life after divorcing Simon Konecki in 2018 and becoming a mother. It was finally released in November 2021.

"Some of 30 was actually recorded before the pandemic hit so Adele was sat on the record for ages during lockdown," a source told The Sun. "Since then her life has totally transformed. She has gone from rock bottom to being madly in love and wants the world to know it. Her music reflects that and the next album will be her most optimistic ever. She won't be the queen of heartbreak ballads for much longer."

The first "Carpool Karaoke" was filmed in London. She focused mostly on her biggest hits, including "Hello," "Someone Like You," "All I Ask," and "Rolling in the Depp." She tossed in The Spice Girls' "Wannabe" and rapped along to Nicki Minaj's "Monster." Minaj returned the gesture by impersonating Adele in her own "Carpool Karaoke" segment in April 2022. Adele's "Carpool Karaoke" has over 260 million views on YouTube.

Corden announced plans to leave The Late Late Show in April 2022. Corden is set to sign off almost exactly a year later, with his last episode scheduled for April 27. CBS announced Tom Cruise will join Corden for one final sketch, in which they join a performance of The Lion King at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles.

CBS is not planning on hiring a replacement host, and will instead air a new version of @midnight. The original incarnation of that show aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017 and featured celebrities and comedians playing viral-themed games. Comedy Central and CBS have the same parent company, Paramount Global.