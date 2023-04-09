'The Late Late Show With James Corden' Sets Guests for Final Shows

The Late Late Show with James Corden will feature a star-packed final week of shows leading up to James Corden's last episode on Thursday, April 27. The lineup includes celebrities who have stopped by the show several times in the past, as well as at least three new "Carpool Karaoke" segments. CBS also plans to air a "Carpool Karaoke" special before Corden's final episode.

Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, members of the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, and Sharon Stone will appear during The Late Show's last week. BLACKPINK will join Corden for one of the last three "Carpool Karaoke" sketches. The Kardashian family will appear in a "Take a Break" segment. There will also be one more "Crosswalk the Musical" sketch. Allison Janney, who has appeared on The Late Late Show with Corden more than any other guest, will stop by during his final week.

CBS scheduled a big party for Corden on his final night, Thursday, April 27. The celebrations start with The Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. The final Late Late Show episode begins at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT and will include Cruise's final "over-the-top sketch." Cruise is set to join Corden for a performance of The Lion King at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles.

Last week, The Daily Mail published photos of Corden and Adele filming a "Carpool Karaoke" segment in Los Angeles for his final shows. Adele previously filmed a "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Corden in 2016, when she was promoting her third album, 25. That segment became one of the most-watched, and now has over 260 million views on YouTube.

Corden took over The Late Late Show in March 2015, taking over from Craig Ferguson. The show won seven Emmys, including one for his "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Paul McCartney in 2019 and two for "Carpool Karaoke" primetime specials in 2016 and 2017. The Late Late Show is streaming on Paramount+.

In February, CBS announced it will cancel The Late Late Show instead of finding a new host. The network will revive the Comedy Central celebrity panel gameshow @midnight for the 12:30 a.m. timeslot. @midnight aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017 and was originally hosted by Chris Hardwick, who is not returning. CBS and Comedy Central have the same parent company, Paramount Global.