Walton Goggins Teases ‘Fallout’ Season 2: ‘People Are Going to Lose Their Minds’ (Exclusive)

Walton Goggins says Fallout fans are going to “lose their minds” at what’s in store for Season 2.

Goggins, who reprises his role as the notorious Ghoul when the Prime Video hit returns in December 2025, opened up to PopCulture.com about what’s to come in the post-apocalyptic drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it’s on another level,” Goggins said while discussing his partnership with Doritos. “Honestly, it’s something that I’m so, so very proud of, and so many people worked so hard on it.”

He continued, “I think people are going to lose their minds — and I’m not a person to ever say that about anything. But I think they’re going to lose their minds.”

Walton Goggins attends the UK special screening of “Fallout” at Television Centre on April 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

While fans will have to wait to see more of Goggins in Fallout, they’ll have a chance to see him walk the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards in September, where he’s up for a win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for The White Lotus Season 3.

“Just to be given an invitation to be a part of any story that comes forth from Mike White’s imagination is the golden ticket in and of itself, right? I mean, no expectations kind of beyond that,” Goggin gushed of the Emmy nod — his third overall.

After taking on a role that was “so very personal” to him, Goggins added that to receive an Emmy nomination for his work is “just a dream come true.”

“I live my life in gratitude, and I always have,” Goggins told PopCulture. “I’ve been around for a long time. This is my third invitation to come to an experience like this, an event like this, and you never know that you’re ever going to come back. So for me, it’s just about bringing love and giving love. And so I’m happy to be in that room.”

Play video

Goggins’ most recent role, however, is a semi-spicy plumber in Doritos’ new short film, “A Spicy, but Not Too Spicy Plumber,” highlighting the brand’s recently-released Doritos Golden Sriracha flavor.

Playing a plumber in the “cheeky” new campaign, which walks the line of spice without getting too explicit, Goggins said he was “excited to go to work every day,” as he had fun playing with the “expectations versus reality” of his character — who surprises a sultry homeowner when he actually shows up to do some plumbing.

doritos

“You see the word ‘Sriracha,’ you think it’s going to be spicy, and you take a bite, and you don’t have to run and drink a glass of water,” Goggins said. “It’s savory and sweet, and it just tells a story.”

As for his key to making life spicy — but not too spicy — Goggins said it’s all about taking life seriously “but not too seriously.”