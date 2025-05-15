Prime Video Already Renews Major TV Show for Season 3 Before Season 2 Even Airs

Prime Video has handed out an early renewal to a major show.

The streamer has picked up Fallout for a third season ahead of its Season 2 premiere in December.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout,” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season 2.”

Ella Purnell, Michael Emerson, Dale Dickey. Credit: JoJo Whilden/Prime Video

Based on the popular role-playing video game franchise created by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, Fallout “is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them,” per Amazon.

Created by showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins. Fallout received 15 total Emmy nominations for the Primetime Creative Arts and Primetime ceremonies in 2024, including Outstanding Drama Series. It won Outstanding Music Supervision for the series premiere.

JoJo Whilden/Prime Video

“The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout,” said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. “On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.”

“We’re so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team — our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon,” said Robertson-Dworet and Wagner. As of now, a premiere date for Season 2 of Fallout has not been announced, but more information should be released in the coming months, as well as more information on Season 3.