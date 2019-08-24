VMAs 2019: Gigi Hadid’s Seating Hints at Possible Relationship With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Cameron

Even though supermodel Gigi Hadid was not nominated for an award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, she will still be attracting some attention for who she brings to the ceremony. She reportedly has a spot for a plus one, which means she could take former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron with her.

On Thursday, Us Weekly published photos of the searing arrangements, many of which make perfect sense. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will sit together since they will be performing “Senorita.” Cardi B and Taylor Swift will be side-by-side towards the front, as both were nominated for multiple awards. Missy Elliot also has a seat, as the legend will be receiving the 2019 MTV Video Vanguard Award.

Hadid was placed between two empty seats, including one between her and sister Bella Hadid. “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X is sitting on the end of the same row.

Cameron and Hadid were first spotted together on a date in Brooklyn earlier this month. Since then, more paparazzi photos of the two together have surfaced, including images showing him leaving her apartment.

On Friday, PEOPLE published new photos showing Hadid driving around New York City with a sleeping Cameron in the passenger seat.

Cameron was the runner-up at the end of the most recent season of The Bachelorette, featuring Hannah Brown. He was thought to be a shoo-in for the next star of The Bachelor, but his relationship with Hadid reportedly derailed ABC’s plans. On Friday, a source told Variety that Cameron is “completely out of the running” now, leaving Mike Johnson, Derek Peth and Peter Weber as the frontrunners.

Brown said she has not spoken to Cameron since they went on a date earlier this month.

“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy,” she told Extra. “I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in.”

Bachelor fans will have to wait until Monday, Aug. 26 to see if Hadid takes Cameron to the ceremony. It will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The most-nominated artists are Swift and Ariana Grande, with 12 nods each. The Video of the Year nominees are 21 Savage’s “A Lot”; Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”; Grande’s “Thank U, Next”; the Jonas Brother’s “Sucker”; Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road (Remix)”; and Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down.

Eilish, Cardi B, Grande, Halsey, Mendes and the Jonas Brothers are up for Artist of the Year. The Song of the Year nominees are “Old Down Road (Remix),” “Thank U, Next,” “Sucker,” “You Need to Calm Down,” Drake’s “In My Feelings” and “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The VMAs start at 8 p.m. ET on MTV Monday.

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images