Vin Diesel Calls out The Rock During Golden Globes Appearance

Vin Diesel took the stage at the Golden Globes to present the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award but managed to make it a new addition to his drama with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While making his way to the microphone, Diesel spies The Rock sitting in the audience near the stage and makes a point to call him out in the simplest of ways.

“Hey, Dwayne,” Diesel said, chucking and laughing, while looking back at his former co-star and apparent rival within the Fast & Furious franchise. The difference of opinion has been bubbling since 2016 when Dwayne Johnson called out some co-stars and hinted that Diesel was a big point of contention.

The apparent reason stems from The Fate of the Furious and Diesel reportedly having issues with The Rock for being late and holding up the production. Diesel has been hit with similar accusations over the years, but he spoke out about their feud in April 2017.

“I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way,” Diesel said. “I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

Johnson addressed his end of the situation a bit in a November 2021 cover story in Vanity Fair, noting that “tough love” wasn’t how he took some of Diesel’s alleged actions, calling it “bulls—.”

“He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there,” Johnson said.

Diesel begged for Johnson to return in the closing chapters of the franchise in an Instagram post from Nov. 2021. The pair were still far apart at the time, with The Rock making his departure firm. This soon changed, however, and Johnson was back in the series with a shock post-credit appearance in Fast X and an official return for the final film in the franchise, plus a second Hobbs spinoff to connect between parts one and two for Fast X.