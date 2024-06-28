Vin Diesel Slammed as Unprofessional By 'Inside Out 2' Star Paul Walter Hauser

Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser has appeared to criticize Vin Diesel during a promotional interview for the animated film Inside Out 2. Hauser's remarks, which alluded to Diesel's alleged unprofessional behavior on set, have quickly gone viral.

The incident occurred during Hauser's conversation with CinemaBlend, during which the interviewer compared Hauser's career trajectory to Diesel's. Hauser's immediate response, "Please don't say that," set the stage for his subsequent comments, which painted a less-than-flattering picture of the Fast & Furious franchise star.

Elaborating, Hauser stated, "I like to think I am on time and approachable. I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people…I out them constantly, and it's a blast." While Hauser didn't explicitly name Diesel, the context of the conversation left little doubt about who he was referring to.

This public callout has brought renewed attention to long-standing rumors and reports about Diesel's on-set behavior. Over the years, stories have circulated about Diesel's alleged tardiness and difficulties working with co-stars, most notably his highly publicized feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the production of several Fast & Furious films.

Diesel, for his part, has previously addressed some of these issues, particularly his conflict with Johnson. In a 2021 interview with Men's Health, Diesel framed his approach as "tough love," aimed at eliciting the best possible performance from his co-star. "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character," Diesel explained. "My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be. As a producer to say, 'Okay, we're going to take Dwayne Johnson, who's associated with wrestling, and we're going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don't know.'"

Diesel further justified his methods, stating, "Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. That's something that I'm proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing." However, Hauser's recent comments suggest that perceptions of Diesel's conduct extend beyond his high-profile clash with Johnson.

Adding to the situation are recent legal troubles facing Diesel. In 2023, a former assistant filed a lawsuit against the actor, alleging sexual battery during the production of Fast Five in 2010. Diesel has denied these accusations through his representatives.

The story has revived discussions about more of Diesel's past conflicts, including his rift with director Justin Lin during the production of Fast X. Reports suggest that Lin's departure from the project was due to creative differences, with sources indicating that the experience had taken a toll on Lin's mental health. A Universal spokesperson addressed the situation, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Any creative differences leading to Justin Lin's exit were with the studio, not with fellow producers, cast or crew."

Hauser's star has been on the rise following his Emmy-winning performance in Black Bird. His next major role is portraying comedy legend Chris Farley in an upcoming biopic directed by Josh Gad.