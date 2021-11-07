Vin Diesel Begs Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has not appeared in a main Fast & Furious movie with Vin Diesel since The Fate of the Furious hit theaters in 2017, but Diesel is hoping they will finally reunite in the upcoming 10th film in the franchise. Johnson’s Luke Hobbs was introduced in Fast Five (2011), and most recently appeared in the spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), which didn’t include Diesel. The two stars have had a long-running feud dating back to 2016, but Diesel is ready to put that behind them for the good of Fast & Furious fans.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10,” Diesel wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a photo of their characters. “As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Fast 10 is expected to be the first part of the franchise’s two-part finale. The 10th movie is scheduled to hit theaters and will be released on April 7, 2023. Filming is expected to start in January and the two movies could be made back-to-back. “Just wait for 10,” Diesel told Entertainment Weekly recently. “Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.”

The two action stars’ feud went public in 2016 when Johnson called out his male Fast & Furious co-stars as “candy a—es” and “unprofessional” in an Instagram post. Fans speculated that the former wrestler was taking a dig at Diesel. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight the two clashed on set.

Recently, Johnson said he regretted sharing the post. “It wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA,” he recently told Vanity Fair. “I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls— away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day. I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.”

Johnson also met with Diesel after publishing the post, admitting it wasn’t what he would call a “peaceful meeting.” Instead it was a meeting of “clarity,” he said. “He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there,” he said.

Johnson stars in the new Netflix movie Red Notice, which hits the streamer on Nov. 12. He also recently filmed Black Adam, which opens on July 29, 2022. Diesel was last seen on the big screen in the ninth Fast & Furious movie, F9, which opened in June.