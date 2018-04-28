Victoria’s Secret Model Nina Agdal Responds to Nude Photo Backlash With Teeny Bikini

Nina Agdal got some hateful comments after she posted a nude photo on Instagram on Thursday, but she fired back with a few quips of her own.

Agdal posted a photo of herself in bed, lying on her front and facing away from the mirror at an angle, looking over her shoulder to make eye contact with the camera. She wore a strappy pair of high heels from Le Lis Blank, which she tagged.

The photo was posted on DailyMail, where the site’s commenters had a lot to say about Agdal and her promiscuous post. She dished it right back at them, however.

Agdal took screen shots of the inflammatory comments and added her own remarks to them. She then posted them on Twitter, where her followers praised her for clapping back.

Dear @DailyMail readers, I have some thoughts xoxo,

Nina 💋 pic.twitter.com/BGFytyKowP — Nina Agdal (@NinaAgdal) April 27, 2018



“Nudity is the cheap and easy way to get fame and money… do you have any real talent?” wrote one user.

“I make a pretty mean lasagna but thats pretty much it yup,” wrote Agdal in response.

“Give it a few years and she’ll be another one in tears #MeToo,” commented another person.

“Lets not do that,” Agdal wrote.

Some of Agdal’s responses were thoughtful, and some were sarcastic, but most were disarming and funny.

“Put your clothes back on soon we will hear about some man sexually abusing you,” someone wrote. “This is why women are treated so badly.”

“Eat a snickers bar,” Agdal answered.

“Pug face,” one person wrote, to which Agdal responded: “I LOVE PUGS DUDE”.

In the posts, Agdal even stopped to give an honest answer as to why she posted that particular picture. When one person commented simply “Why?” Agdal wrote: “Cus I Skipped dinner and had vodski sodas feeling blessed!”

To top it off, Agdal re-posted another scandalous photo on Twitter with the caption “Put some clothes on for you guys. Ur welcome.”

Put some clothes on for you guys. Ur welcome. pic.twitter.com/QoMZrRzQoY — Nina Agdal (@NinaAgdal) April 27, 2018



Agdal, 26, is known for promoting a diversity of body types and calling out the fashion industry when it tries to hold all models to an unrealistic and uninclusive standard. In February, she gave a lengthy interview in W Magazine, where she discussed a viral Instagram post of hers from January. In it, she had called out a publisher who chose not to run her cover shoot, claiming she “did not fit into the (sample size) samples”.

“It was not a good year for me, but I finally got myself back and I went into this shoot,” Agdal recalled in the interview. “Then after going through all of this, and finally being back to happy Nina, the response comes back and it is, ‘You are not good enough.’”

“At that point, this was not my first rodeo,” she continued. “I started modeling almost ten years ago. I was just like, ‘I have to say something.’ There are so many girls that see this and it is such a perception game that I’m not going to support anymore. There are so many ways to make yourself look better or like your life is perfect. My life is not perfect, I’m going through it too. Instagram is such an easy tool to create this perception that their life is perfect, and I was just not going to do it anymore.”