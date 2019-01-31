‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ Star Jake Gyllenhaal Throws Some Major Shade When Director Mispronounces ‘Melancholy’

Do not mispronounce words in front of Jake Gyllenhaal, especially “melancholy.”

i can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/xQhCiymaIQ — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 28, 2019

During an appearance at The Hollywood Reporter‘s studio at the Sundance Film Festival, Gyllenhaal schooled his Velvet Buzzsaw director Dan Gilroy while he was in the middle of talking about actress Rene Russo’s talent.

“There’s many sides to Rene that haven’t been shown on film. I wanted the world to see them: soulful, spiritual, she has a touch of me-LANK-ly once in a while,” Gilroy began.

Clearly peeved by the Nightcrawler filmmaker’s strange pronunciation of the word, Gyllenhaal interrupted Gilroy. “It’s melancholy, Dan,” he said.

“Oh, it’s melancholy! I always get that word wrong,’” Gilroy said.

“That is not the first time today,” Gyllanhaal said.

The moment quickly went viral after Vulture tweeted it.

“I’m very here for Jake as the snarky son in this family dynamic,” one person wrote.

“I am 1000 percent here for the Gyllenshade,” added another.

“Jake Gyllenhaal is the head of the Grammar Police account,” another Twitter user wrote.

Gyllenhaal, Russo and Gilroy all worked together on the 2014 thriller Nightcrawler and reunited for Velvet Buzzsaw. The film is set in the Los Angeles art world, where mysterious paintings are uncovered. A supernatural force brings the paintings to life and attacks the rich buyers who get in the way of the art. The ensemble cast includes Toni Collette, Daveed Diggs, John Malkovich, Peter Gadiot, Zawe Ashton, Tom Sturridge, Billy Magnussen and Natalia Dyer.

The film earned mixed reviews after its first screening. Entertainment Weekly gave Velvet Buzzsaw a B, calling it “fun and silly and enjoyably outrageous,” adding, “It’s hard, though, to walk away with a real sense of anything more than blood on the canvas and a blank where your feelings — beyond mild bemusement, and a sudden appetite for prime Los Angeles real estate — should be.”

“Despite flaws, there’s a strange curiosity that propels Velvet Buzzsaw and Gilroy’s unusual, bitter, silly, and often very funny genre cocktail does make for a fun diversion,” The Guardian noted in a 3/5 review.

“There’s enough fun, writerly glee and actors enjoying their little rampages to make Velvet Buzzsaw a decent distraction for a couple of hours, but also something of a schizophrenic case all its own,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Velvet Buzzsaw will be available to stream on Netflix and in select theaters on Friday.

In July, Gyllenhaal will be seen in his first Marvel movie. He plays the villain Mysterio/Quentin Beck in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Photo Credit: Twitter / The Hollywood Reporter