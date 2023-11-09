Vanessa Marcil Pays Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Tyler Christopher After His Death

Vanessa Marcil is remembering her late fiancé, Tyler Christopher. Following the actor's death at the age of 50 on Oct. 31, Marcil broke her silence by taking to Instagram to share throwback photos from her late '90s romance with her General Hospital co-star.

On her Instagram Story on Nov. 2, the actress shared multiple throwback photos, which can be seen on Entertainment Tonight, including one snapped at the Soap Opera Update Awards in September 1997 that showed the former couple embracing. She captioned one image, "until we meet again," writing overtop another, "Tyler Christopher Baker: 1972 – 2023." Over a photo of the pair hugging, she wrote, "Rest in peace bubs," captioning another snapshot, "Ugh, another loss! Waaaay too young." Marcil also reposted Amber Tamblyn's Threads post paying tribute to Christopher that read, "This is crushing news. Tyler Christopher was a generous scene partner who was always respectful and wonderful on screen and off." Hello! reports that in another post, Marcil shared Christopher's own words as he reflected on turning 50 last November.

(Photo: Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images)

"In the decade since then my daughter was born, I won an Emmy, was the lead actor in 4 television shows, completed a dozen movies, lived in a half dozen states, relapsed and recovered, survived a traumatic brain injury and pandemic, became single again, lost some friends and family, found my savior, embraced God's will for me, and learned to be content living a quieter life," he wrote at the time.

Marcil and Christopher sparked romance in the '90s after first meeting on the set of General Hospital, where Marcil portrayed Brenda Barrett and Christopher starred as Nikolas Cassadine. They were briefly engaged before calling it quits in 1999. Following their split, Marcil was wed to Corey Feldma from 1989 to 1993, had a four-year romance with Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green, whom she welcomed son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green with, and married Carmine Giovinazzo in 2010. The pair called it quits a few years later. Christopher, meanwhile, went on to marry actress Eva Longoria in 2002, the couple splitting two years later. He married Brienne Pedigo in 2008. The pair, who called it quits in 2021, share two kids.

Christopher's co-star Maurice Benard announced Tuesday that Christopher "passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment." Benard remembered Christopher as "a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him."