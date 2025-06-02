Vanessa Bryant Addresses Pregnancy Rumor

Vanessa Bryant has shut down online rumors of her pregnancy with a little help from Rihanna.

The 43-year-old widow of NBA icon Kobe Bryant took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a meme of the “Diamonds” singer holding a drink and flipping the camera off while wearing a snorkel mask in the water.

“Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer,” the meme read.

Vanessa went on to share another Story Sunday evening reading, “The only way to impress me, is by being a good person. I don’t care what you have, what you wear, where you live, or what you drive. I just have deep respect for people with pure hearts and good intentions.”

Rihanna made another appearance in a third Story post, with a meme captioned, “I’m not mean, I’m just not the one.”

Vanessa and Kobe, who were together for two decades before the athlete’s death in a 2020 helicopter crash, shared four daughters — Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, Capri, 5, and Gianna, who also passed away in the crash at the age of 13.

Last month, Vanessa took to Instagram with a tribute to her late daughter on Instagram in honor of what would have been her 19th birthday. Posting a photo of Gianna in her basketball uniform, Vanessa wrote, “Happy birthday, Gigi! Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you Gianna. 19 5/1 #Mambacita.”