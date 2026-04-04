‘Law & Order’ Star Leaves Hollywood Behind

Jeffrey Donovan is enjoying life away from Hollywood. The Burn Notice and Law & Order star recently revealed he traded in premieres in Tinsel Town for a quieter life in Colorado after meeting his now-wife and he has no plans on returning.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, the actor detailed his new life. He said it’s better than he expected.

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“I met my future wife while I was finishing a job, and she was from Colorado, and once I started visiting there, I never stopped,” he explained. “It’s an incredible state and, I’m raising my children there, and we’re never leaving.”

Donovan met his wife, Michelle Woods, in 2011. The two wed a year later in August 2012 in a small ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. They now have three children together: Claire, Lucas, and Ethan. He says life in Colorado is the sunshine state, and not Florida, which he said should be called “the thunderstorm state” because of the rain and hurricanes. He says the quality of life in Colorado is unmatched.

“Colorado, secretly, is the sunshine state,” he said. “It’s a beautiful part of the country that gets more sunshine than maybe even Arizona and New Mexico. It’s incredible. So that’s why we’re there. And it’s really healthy living.”

He has a lot of friends who remain in Los Angeles and are raising their children there, which he says is a bit more difficult. He misses his social life in Los Angeles, but he says they all agree that raising children is “a challenge,” and that for him, being in Colorado makes it easier.

“I find it less challenging in Colorado, which plays to my talent level of raising kids,” Donovan explained. “If it’s not hard raising kids in Colorado, then that’s where I wanna be.”

Donovan is proud of his work as an actor and continues to make a living as one. His most notable role was in Burn Notice for seven seasons, where he even directed a few episodes. He’s currently starring in the three-part series, The Faithful, which tells the story of the Book of Genesis from the perspective of five women at the center of the stories in the Bible. Donovan stars as Abraham, one of the most iconic figures in the Bible.