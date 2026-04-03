Chuck Norris’ Family Shuts Down ‘False and Misleading Information’ Circulating About His Death

Chuck Norris’ family is shutting down “false and misleading information” circulating online following the Walker, Texas Ranger actor’s death last month.

Norris’ family, which includes his wife, Gena O’Kelley, and five children, took to the late actor’s Instagram Story on Wednesday to condemn AI-generated posts circulating false information following the actor’s death at 86 on March 19 due to an undisclosed medical emergency.

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PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 03: Martial artist/actor Chuck Norris make his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 – Day 3 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

“We are aware that since Chuck’s passing, there have been a number of AI-generated videos and posts circulating online that contain false and misleading information regarding the circumstances of his passing, his health history, and who was present,” Norris’ family wrote in a statement.

Norris’ family didn’t specify the posts to which they were referring, but called out “fabricated reports of past medical issues, as well as false narratives surrounding family relationships” that were “entirely untrue.”

“We kindly ask that you do not believe or share any information unless it comes directly from the Norris family or an official family representative,” the family concluded their message. “Thank you for your understanding and for continuing to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Way of the Dragon actor’s family announced on March 20 that he had died. They have yet to share an official cause of death.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” they wrote on Instagram at the time. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” they continued. “He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

The family wrote that while their hearts were “broken,” they were “deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments [they] were blessed to share with him.”

“The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends,” they concluded, asking for privacy as they grieved the loss. “We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. …Thank you for loving him with us.”