‘Law & Order’ Legend’s Net Worth Confirmed to Be $1.5 Billion

Dick Wolf is part of the billionaire club. The Law & Order creator is estimated to have a net worth of $1.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Wolf began his career in advertising and was once a writer on the hit 1980s TV show, Miami Vice. With Law & Order: SVU, he’s made history as having the longest-running network drama in television history.

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The mothership series, Law & Order, premiered in 1990. Other shows in his wheelhouse include Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D, Netflix’s Homicide New York and Los Angeles, and three FBI shows. Wolf produces 200 episodes per year.

At 79, he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Under his production company, Wolf Entertainment, his empire continues to grow.

“We know how to do this,” Wolf told Variety in 2022. “It’s part of what we offer that nobody else can offer. We’ve got the infrastructure to turn out volume television.” At the same time, he allows: “The numbers are staggering. The pace is unbelievable.”

He’s set up his son Elliot Wolf within the company, who is the head of digital and is leading the company’s charge into podcasting, social media marketing, licensing and merchandising. The succession plan seems to be in place despite his remaining active. What keeps Wolf going is that he’s always open to pivoting. “His understanding of his audience is unparalleled. It amazes me, constantly,” says Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in her chat with Variety. “It comes from doing this for so long and learning what his audience responds to. He really pays attention. He’s not stuck in a formula,” Rovner added. “He’s evolved and kept up with a changing world.”