Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Gianna Honored 2-Years After Fatal Helicopter Crash

Two years ago today, Jan. 27, the world suffered a massive loss. Kobe Bryant, NBA champion, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna perished in a helicopter crash. Seven others, including the pilot, died with them. The group was on their way to a basketball game in a neighboring town. Gianna was being coached by her NBA legend father, along with dozens of other young female basketball players desperate for the WNBA. Though retired, Kobe poured into Gianna’s talent, often accompanying her courtside to professional sporting events for an up-close-and-personal experience. Through Gianna’s love of the game, he’d grown invested in female sports. He left behind a legacy of dedication and millions of mourners.

Kobe’s widow Vannesa is continuing with his Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation while raising their three other daughters: Natalia, Bianka and Capri. As she works through her grief, she’s also fighting for justice.

Since their deaths, Vanessa has been fighting the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly capturing and showing photos of Kobe and Gianna’s remains. Vanessa learned of their deaths through phone alerts.

“I was holding onto my phone, because obviously I was trying to call my husband back, and all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying ‘RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe,’” Vanessa said during a deposition in the ongoing case, according to NY Daily News. Sheriff’s confirmed the unthinkable hours later. She initially heard of the crash from her assistant who told her “there was an accident and that there were five survivors.” She testified that she tried calling Kobe but could not get through to him, resulting in her calling her mother to look after her other two children.

After learning of their deaths, she spoke directly with police, telling them, “I said: If you can’t bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them,” Vanessa testified. “Please secure the area. And he said: I will.” Apparently, they did not.

Vanessa is seeking damages for emotional distress. She also wants to ensure this never happens to another family. As Vanessa and her daughters mourn the losses of the NBA icon and his young daughter, other tributes continue to pour in.

Long live Kobe and Gianna

There’s now a statue of the father-daughter pair at the crash site. The statue was debuted today to commemorate the anniversary.

Memorialized in color

Murals of Kobe and Gianna can now be found in almost every major city. There are dozens in L.A. alone.

The NBA community hurts

Lamar Odom won several championships alongside Kobe. Their relationship extended beyond the court as Kobe was present at the Las Vegas hospital where Odom recovered from a near-fatal overdose.

International Stardom

Love for Kobe and his love for his daughter extends beyond his contributions to basketball in L.A. Dubai paid tribute with a beautiful light show in the world’s tallest building in honor of the second anniversary of their deaths.

Daddy’s Girl

Kobe was a proud “girl dad.” But Gianna was his baby and the two bonded fiercely over basketball.

Gone but never forgotten

Gianna has been immortalized along with her father. Since her death, her own jersey has been retired.