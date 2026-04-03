‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Actor Files for Divorce From Wife

Todd Bridges has filed for divorce from Bettijo B. Hirschi after three years of marriage.

Three months after announcing their separation, the Diff’rent Strokes alum, 60, officially filed to end his marriage in a Maricopa County, Ariz., court on Tuesday, Us Weekly reports, calling his marriage “irretrievably broken” in the paperwork.

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Bridges and Hirschi, who are representing themselves in their divorce, indicated in the filing that they do not share community property, nor debts. Neither is requesting spousal support, and the former couple also indicated that they had settled all other terms outside of court.

todd bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

The actor and his estranged wife announced in January that they had decided to separate after tying the knot in an intimate September 2022 wedding at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Bridges said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. “This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared.”

“I thank God for the time we’ve had together, the lessons we’ve learned, and the family we’ve built,” he continued. “Even in this season of change, I trust He is guiding us both toward healing, peace, and new beginnings.”

“I ask for privacy as we navigate this transition and continue to lift my former partner up in prayer, wishing them joy and fulfillment in the chapters ahead,” the statement concluded.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Todd Bridges attends the Premiere of Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told” at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Bridges and Hirschi first met in January 2022, the couple revealed on The Tamron Hall Show, after Hirschi’s friend made a dating profile for her and showed it to Bridges as “market research.” Six months after their first date, Bridges popped the question.

During their time together, Bridges and Hirschi worked together on the DANG! podcast, which they launched in 2024 and featured conversations about everything from love and family to mental health struggles like anxiety and addiction.”

Both Bridges and Hirschi were previously married. The Celebrity Big Brother alum was married to his first wife, Dori, from 1998 to 2012, and the two share son Spencir, 28, and daughter Bo, 29. Hirschi has four children from her previous marriage.