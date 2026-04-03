Jessica Simpson Reportedly Dating Nashville Musician Following Eric Johnson Split

A new man is taking Jessica Simpson’s breath away!

The singer, 45, is dating Nashville musician Thomas Eisenhood following her split last year from husband Eric Johnson, TMZ reported on Thursday.

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Eisenhood, who was a member of the band Stoop Kids until their 2023 split, reportedly met Simpson via mutual friends in the music industry, and things quickly turned romantic. The two have allegedly been dating for about three months at this point and spend time together when Simpson is visiting her second home in Nashville.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 23: Jessica Simpson performs at NBC’s “Today” show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on July 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

“She’s happy. She’s in a great place, excited for her future,” an insider source said of the new relationship to PEOPLE.

The new romance comes just over a year after Simpson and Johnson, 46, announced in January 2025 that they had separated after 10 years of marriage. The exes share three kids — daughters Maxwell Drew, 13, and Birdie Mae, 7, and son Ace Knute, 12.

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

In October, Simpson told Extra that she was open to dating again — although she was looking for something specific. “I think I’m into younger men at the moment,” the “Take My Breath Away” singer shared at the time. “I feel like younger guys kinda like the confidence of an older woman, I’m discovering. I am having fun!”

Jessica Simpson at the “All’s Fair” Los Angeles series premiere held at DGA Theater on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Simpson and Johnson have continued to co-parent their kids as they navigate the split, attending the Las Vegas performance of Ashlee Simpson in September as a family. “We are all a big, happy family,” Simpson told E! News at the time. “So it’s important for all of us.”

She added to TMZ in December that she and Johnson would be spending the holidays together, explaining, “No matter what, your kid is half the other person. Always have respect in what you say around [your kids] so they can always have a good perspective on it. Unconditional love is important.”