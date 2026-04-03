‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Eugene Mirman Speaks Out After Surviving Car Crash

Eugene Mirman, the actor best known for voicing Gene Belcher on Bob’s Burgers, has spoken out just days after surviving a fiery car crash in New Hampshire.

Shortly after Mirman was pulled out of his burning car on Tuesday following a crash into a toll plaza, the voice actor took to Instagram to assure people he was “on the mend” and to thank the “heroic people” who rescued him.

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“Hello everyone! Thank you so much for all the well wishes, love and kind messages from friends and strangers,” Mirman wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that showed him sporting bandages on one hand. “I am extraordinarily thankful to the heroic people that pulled me from the car and to the warm, kind and talented staff at the hospital that cared for me and got me on the mend!”

“I am thankful beyond words to be here and doing relatively alright, all things considered,” he continued. “I don’t have my phone, so haven’t been online much. I do not recommend my method of decreasing screen-time.”

“If you’re a friend who sent a kind, loving message, you should know that it was hard to not respond with, ‘I’d love to be on your podcast,’” he joked, concluding, “I love you all and please take care of yourselves, Eugene.”

Kristen Schaal, who voices the sister of Mirman’s Bob’s Burgers character on the animated comedy, commented, “My brother’s alive! HE’S ALIVE!”

Mirman was hospitalized after Tuesday’s crash at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the Everett Turnpike, according to a statement from the New Hampshire State Police. Mirman’s car, a 2026 Lucid Gravity, caught fire after the collision, and witnesses reported seeing a person trapped inside.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Eugene Mirman attends 2025 New York Comic Con on October 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

A state trooper who was assigned to Gov. Kelly Ayotte pulled Mirman out of the car with the help of two others, just moments after the politician’s security detail came upon the crash.

“I want to thank the trooper on my security detail and the bystanders who stepped up to help at the scene of the crash for their brave lifesaving efforts,” Ayotte said in a statement following the incident.

Police noted Tuesday that the crash was under investigation and that no charges had been filed.