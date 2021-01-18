Valerie Bertinelli Shares Hilarious Betty White Bloopers for Her 'Hot in Cleveland' Co-Star's 99th Birthday

✖

Betty White wasn't the only one to receive gifts on her 99th birthday. As the beloved Hollywood icon rang in her birthday Sunday, her Hot in Cleveland co-star Valerie Bertinelli treated fans to a hilarious reel of bloopers to celebrate the occasion, quipping on Instagram, “Betty bloopers are the best bloopers.”

Shared alongside a birthday message for White reading, "I LOVE YOU Betty White! Happy Birthday my sweet lady," the nine-minute long montage of clips featured White, Bertinelli, and their co-stars Wendie Malick and Jane Leeves as they attempted to get through their scenes, leading to an eruption of laughter. In Hot in Cleveland, White starred as Elka Ostrovsky, an elderly caretaker of a rental house who was known for her racier lines. Bertinelli starred as Melanie Moretti, Malick as Victoria Chase, and Leeves as Joy Scroggs. Running from 2010 until 2015, the series followed three friends from Los Angeles who suddenly found themselves in Ohio after their plane to Paris made an emergency landing.

Bertinelli's throwback to a few hilarious bloopers moments from the sitcom immediately won over fans, with one person commenting that White "is a national treasure and I have loved her since I was ten years old." After watching the montage, another person said it "must have been a blast to work with her." Another person said the video was "awesome."

Bertinelli was far from the only celebrity to wish White a happy birthday. Social media flooded with birthday messages to the actor on Sunday, with her Mary Tyler Moore costar Ed Asner writing, "Happy 99 baby. You are a testament to living life on your own terms. Sending you a great big socially distanced kiss. I love you." Former President Bill Clinton even joined in, writing in a tweet, "Happy birthday Betty White! You're a national treasure. Hillary and I hope you have a good one and wish you many, many more. With a little luck, we'll find a rerun of Golden Girls tonight!"

White has been a Hollywood staple since the 1950s when she snagged her first big TV role in Life With Elizabeth, though her very first role was in the 1945 short film Time to Kill. Over the years, she has starred on TV series after TV series, including memorable runs on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Love Boat, The Golden Girls, Boston Legal, and many more.