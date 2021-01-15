Betty White Fans Panic as She Trends on Twitter — for Her 99th Birthday
Betty White fans began to panic this week as the legendary actress has been trending on Twitter for her 99th birthday. Notably, whenever a celebrity is trending on social media it often turns out to be for a not-so-great reason, and so many of White's fans were startled and concerned. The Golden Girls star is doing just fine, though, and will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday.
Recently, a rep for the iconic comedian told Us Weekly that White "is in good health and spirits," and that she "would like to interact with her friends but does not" due to the need for social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For now, White is content passing the time in other ways. "Crossword puzzles are no match for Betty," the rep quipped. "She reads a number of newspapers, watches select television and gets a lot of exercise in her home walking up and down bedroom stairs."
With her special day approaching, many of White's fans began talking about her on social media, and that caused her trend. This, in turn, scared other fans, who thought the worst. Scroll down to see what the frightened fans have been tweeting, as well as some loving birthday wishes for the beloved Hollywood star.
Betty White trending. AGAIN.— Denzel NotDead (@DenzelNotdead) January 14, 2021
Thought we talked about this already. pic.twitter.com/eH8bI6AL1d
prevnext
Calm your nerves. *This is why Betty White is trending: https://t.co/gkBJ5EbqNn— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 14, 2021
Man do not PLAY with me like that. Whenever I see Betty White trending I’m terrified. Happy 99th birthday to the legend. pic.twitter.com/LqRFxfjX9S— trey wingo (@wingoz) January 14, 2021
prevnext
I always get concerned when I see Betty White trending! False alarm again. pic.twitter.com/aDUL0xAnlP— The Sleepy Trekkie (@sleepytrekkie) January 14, 2021
Hey, Twitter, let's just agree to go with "Living, Breathing Betty White" instead of just "Betty White."
Thanks.— Jonathan Gaffney 🇺🇸 (@JGaffneyUSN) January 14, 2021
prevnext
The stress of seeing “Betty White” trending — for her birthday, btw — almost broke me.— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 14, 2021
Betty White is ok guys.. it’s just her 99th BIRTHDAY!!! 🥳 Hope she gets down with her bad self!!!! pic.twitter.com/heQMLN0zDO— 𝕽AE 🌊 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐓 (@sharkyrae) January 14, 2021
prevnext
There is always fear in my heart when Betty White is trending.— Renee Libby 🇺🇸 (@ReneeAlida) January 14, 2021
Happy 99th Birthday!!
betty white turns 99 in 4 days. SOMEONE KEEP HER IN A BUBBLE!!— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) January 13, 2021
prevnext
Has anyone checked on Betty White lately? I want to make sure our true national treasure is protected and doing well.— City of Kent (@CityofKent) January 8, 2021
No Betty White headlines when so many people are feeling fragile. You nearly gave me a heart attack. https://t.co/HQO0gvvGes— Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) January 14, 2021
prevnext
I thought Betty White died for a second pic.twitter.com/NwpnwE5vys— ⚘ (@teezfvr) January 14, 2021
Happy to see that today is Betty White's 99th birthday! Happy Birthday, Betty! I always get nervous when I see her trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/h5jzzcpCWk— #AnybodyButTrump2020 (@FuckTrump61) January 14, 2021
prev
Can we begin all Betty White news with “Alive and Fabulous Betty White” please?!?!?!— 💎IdahoGem💎 (@idaho_gem11) January 13, 2021