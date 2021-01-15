Betty White Fans Panic as She Trends on Twitter — for Her 99th Birthday

Betty White fans began to panic this week as the legendary actress has been trending on Twitter for her 99th birthday. Notably, whenever a celebrity is trending on social media it often turns out to be for a not-so-great reason, and so many of White's fans were startled and concerned. The Golden Girls star is doing just fine, though, and will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday.

Recently, a rep for the iconic comedian told Us Weekly that White "is in good health and spirits," and that she "would like to interact with her friends but does not" due to the need for social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For now, White is content passing the time in other ways. "Crossword puzzles are no match for Betty," the rep quipped. "She reads a number of newspapers, watches select television and gets a lot of exercise in her home walking up and down bedroom stairs."

With her special day approaching, many of White's fans began talking about her on social media, and that caused her trend. This, in turn, scared other fans, who thought the worst. Scroll down to see what the frightened fans have been tweeting, as well as some loving birthday wishes for the beloved Hollywood star.