Betty White's 99th Birthday: Stars Celebrate the Icon on Social Media
On Sunday, Betty White turned 99 years old, and all of Hollywood seemed to celebrate with her. White's entertainment career spans over 80 years, and touches on some of the biggest cultural moments in U.S. history. Many of her fellow stars congratulated her on the milestone on social media.
White celebrated her list double-digit birthday this weekend, and she posted a highlight reel from her life on Instagram for the occasion. Anyone who didn't know about her birthday beforehand scrambled to wish her well, including some of the biggest stars alive today. Many are less than half of White's age, and they showed her a deference that often seems rare in the entertainment industry. For White, no compliment was too great, nor any joke too off-color.
View this post on Instagram
White's influence cannot be over-stated. With more than eight decades in the entertainment industry, she literally has the longest TV career of anyone in the history of the medium, according to the Guiness Book of World Records. She has appeared in sitcoms, dramas, cartoons, and many self-effacing parodies over the years.
Through it all, White has remained generally beloved by friends and fans, and maintained a reputation for compassion and humility. It is no wonder that her 99th birthday elicited so much celebration online. Here is a look at the stars who paide her homage on Sunday.
Regina King
"Butterflies are like women - We may be delicate but we can fly through a hurricane" -Betty White— Regina King (@ReginaKing) January 17, 2021
Today is the day a giant was born. Happy Worthday @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/oWD3gyC1Cu
George Takei
Wishing the incomparable Betty White a very happy 99th birthday! 🥳 What's your favorite Betty White role, friends? pic.twitter.com/vUfzO7BiiE— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 17, 2021
Ming-Na Wen
“Why do people say, ‘Grow some balls?’ Balls are weak and sensitive. If you wanna be tough, grow a vagina. Those things can take a pounding!”😂
-Betty White
She is my spirit animal. ❤️— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 17, 2021
Happy 99th birthday, QUEEN!!👑🎂🎉🎈🎊🥰❤️🥳 pic.twitter.com/XTXRHRuQI7
Scott Weinberg
yes her neck looks green in that photo. it's in the image, not on her neck. haha. photo is 60 years old! pic.twitter.com/RLWJFAcoN2— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) January 17, 2021
she was also the first woman to win a Daytime Emmy? I did not know that.https://t.co/9aD1q23L2f— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) January 17, 2021
Lake Placid Betty White is good, but she did Hard Rain a year earlier, and she's even meaner in that one! yes I like this movie, thanks. pic.twitter.com/XiPSUngpVN— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) January 17, 2021
Jackée Harry
Celebrating Betty White’s 99th birthday with this throwback.. #IconsOnly!! pic.twitter.com/kjd6NAOaK1— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 17, 2021
Ellen DeGeneres
Happy birthday, @BettyMWhite! You’re a miracle in every way.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 17, 2021
Ed Asner
I still get warm when I see this look. Happy 99 baby. You are a testament to living life on your own terms. Sending you a great big socially distanced kiss. I love you @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/DWM9tTthIm— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 17, 2021
Bill Clinton
Happy birthday Betty White! You're a national treasure. Hillary and I hope you have a good one and wish you many, many more. With a little luck, we'll find a rerun of Golden Girls tonight!— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 17, 2021
Billy Eichner
Happy 99th Birthday to the only thing we can all agree on, Betty White! ❤️— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 17, 2021