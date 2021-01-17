Betty White's 99th Birthday: Stars Celebrate the Icon on Social Media

On Sunday, Betty White turned 99 years old, and all of Hollywood seemed to celebrate with her. White's entertainment career spans over 80 years, and touches on some of the biggest cultural moments in U.S. history. Many of her fellow stars congratulated her on the milestone on social media.

White celebrated her list double-digit birthday this weekend, and she posted a highlight reel from her life on Instagram for the occasion. Anyone who didn't know about her birthday beforehand scrambled to wish her well, including some of the biggest stars alive today. Many are less than half of White's age, and they showed her a deference that often seems rare in the entertainment industry. For White, no compliment was too great, nor any joke too off-color.

White's influence cannot be over-stated. With more than eight decades in the entertainment industry, she literally has the longest TV career of anyone in the history of the medium, according to the Guiness Book of World Records. She has appeared in sitcoms, dramas, cartoons, and many self-effacing parodies over the years.

Through it all, White has remained generally beloved by friends and fans, and maintained a reputation for compassion and humility. It is no wonder that her 99th birthday elicited so much celebration online. Here is a look at the stars who paide her homage on Sunday.