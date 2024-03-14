Valerie Bertinelli Gives Big Update on Her Dating Life Following 2022 Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli has found love again! The Food Network alum, 63, revealed Tuesday that she is dating again after finalizing her divorce from her husband of a decade, Tom Vitale, in November 2022. While Bertinelli didn't share the identity of the new man she's dating, she told USA Today that she was "incredibly grateful" for him.

"I've met someone. And I'm incredibly grateful for him," she told the outlet. "It's unlike any relationship that I've ever experienced with a man. I don't want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn't expecting it!" The Hot in Cleveland alum continued gushing of her mystery man, "He was not on my radar. I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it. So this came out of left field, and I'm grateful it did. He's very special."

Bertinelli's new man actually came at the perfect time. "I really want women and men to take away that it's the work that you do [on yourself] that can lead you to meeting someone like I've been lucky enough to meet right now," she revealed. "This would not have happened three years ago, four years ago, last year – it wouldn't have. And I feel incredibly lucky to have met him and made a connection with him."

One day after walking the red carpet at the Oscars to support son Wolfgang Van Halen, who was nominated for Best Original Song honoree "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, Bertinelli hinted that something had changed when it came to her relationship status. Sharing an Instagram video of her swearing off dating from last June to her Story, the actress wrote, "This didn't age well." She also shared a quote from another account that read, "The best relationships always start when two people never see each other coming. It's straight genuine vibes because it was so unexpected."

Tuesday, she posted another Instagram declaring, "I f-ing love my life right now." Bertinelli continued, "Not something I ever thought I'd say two years ago. And hey, thank you all for staying on this ride with me. Sticking with me through the tears to get to the joy on the other side."