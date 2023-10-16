Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang just got married! PEOPLE shared images of Wolfgang and his new wife Andraia Allsop after the happy couple said their I Dos. The outlet noted that the ceremony was held in on Sunday, at the couple's home in Los Angeles, with 90 of their closest friends an family present, including Wofgang's mom, Valerie Bertinelli, who shares him with late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen.

Eddie Van Halen died after suffering a stroke at Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California Oct. 6, 2020. He was 65 years old. He was also diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019. After his death, Bertinelli revealed that he was diagnosed with lung cancer. Bertinelli and Van Halen were married from 1981 until 2007. Van Halen married actress Janie Liszewski in 2009, and they were together until he died.

Bertinelli, 62, wrote about her relationship with Van Halen in her 2022 memoir Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today. She referred to Van Halen as her "soul mate" and admitted to regretting that they were not closer before his death. She made sure to be by his side in his final moments. "'I love you' are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me, and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing," Berinelli wrote, notes PEOPLE.

When looking back on their relationship, Berinelli said it was tough to put into words. "I can't explain the feelings Ed and I had for each other," she wrote. "Who really knows, had he not died. I doubt it. I loved him more than I know how to explain and there's nothing sexual about it. It was more than that. And Ed and I understood that. There is no greater love than what we had between the two of us and with that, we made this beautiful son."

Notably, Wolfgang is an accomplished and acclaimed musician, and he gives all the credit for his career to his late father, who founded the iconic rock band Van Halen. However, even though he was the band's bass player for many years ahead of his father's death, Wolfgang now says that he has no plans to record or cover Van Halen songs with his current musical project, Mammoth WVH. "He's the reason why I do what I do. I wouldn't exist if it wasn't for him," the Grammy-nominated singer-guitarist said in a recent interview with Audacy Check In.

Elaborating on why he feels it's best for him to honor his father in other ways, Wolfgang said, "So that's certainly very important. I think just doing what I do is enough of a reference and tribute-just me existing and continuing to be my own person and my own musical space." He then went on to make a reference to Van Halen's 1984 hit song "Panama" to explain his point. "I don't think people realize that me just doing that is enough of a tribute and respect toward the life that he gave me, and the interests he instilled in me," he said. "I don't have to play 'Panama' in order to respect him, you know what I mean?"