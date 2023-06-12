Valerie Bertinelli Gives Update on Her Dating Life After Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli has given fans a humorous update on her dating life, after divorcing ex-husband Tom Vitale in 2022. Over on her TikTok account, Bertinelli shared a video with the caption, "When someone asks if I'll start dating again soon." As the song "Two Moons" by BoyWithUke played, the Food Network star mouthed the lyrics, "Yeah, f--- no," while shaking her head and flashing a smile.

Bertinelli filed divorce paperwork in the Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for separating from her spouse. The divorce was later finalized in November 2022. PEOPLE noted that the actress has been focusing more on health and self-care in the wake of her split from Vitale, even taking to Instagram recently to offer some insight into her personal life.

"So it's getting about time for me to probably go down another jean size. I can't believe it. And this all started in November, the month I got free," she said, referring to her divorce, in the Instagram video. "And I started really concentrating on my emotional and mental health. And when I started doing that, I started caring about the nutrition that I put in my body more."

In the post caption, Bertinelli wrote, "Back in November, I really started concentrating on my emotional and mental health. The harsh words and abuse can never be unheard and taken back, but here's the thing, I wouldn't have taken them in and believed them in the first place, if I hadn't been saying harsh and unkind words to myself first. Through therapy, journaling, meditation, and slew of things you've watched me talk about on my feed the past year, I started to care about myself more and care how I treated myself more which led me to also care about the nutrition I put into my body."

She continued, "Caring not so much about calories but what are in those calories? Am I getting enough fiber? Am I getting enough protein? Am I getting enough vitamins, naturally, in my food? Am I drinking too much? What makes me feel better. What makes my body feel better? Keyword, FEEL better. I also went dry in January. And I plan to do it again in July. I have cut back exponentially on alcohol and I'm sure that has helped with releasing the weight I was carrying for protection. And it did protect me. I'm grateful for that."

Bertinelli finally added, "I don't need protection any longer. I'm really starting to love myself. Deep down. All this to say I have a lot to talk about and will continue to do so. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. Please be kind to yourselves. You deserve it. We all do. We are enough."