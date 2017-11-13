Usher’s Wife Shares a Message for His Herpes Accusers

Grace Raymond has a message for the people accusing her husband, R&B singer Usher, of giving them herpes.

A TMZ cameraman caught up with Raymond at LAX and asked her if she had a message for her husband’s accusers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“People are people, living their lives,” she said. “Have a great day.”

When asked to elaborate, she said, “That’s it. Bye.” She then walked through security, while carrying an iPhone. It looked like she was talking to Usher via FaceTime, according to TMZ.

Back in July, RadarOnline reported that Usher settled a $1.1 million lawsuit in 2012 after allegedly infecting a partner with herpes. The court documents show that Usher was “exposed to herpes” in 2009 or 2010 and had unprotected sex with partners without telling them he had the STD.

Since then, other women have come forward to claim Usher infected them with herpes. Another woman, Laura Helm, took him to court in July, suing him for $20 million.

In September, PopCulture.com obtained court documents listing a male plaintiff, identified as John Doe. Quantasia Sharpton and another accuser identified as Jane Doe also joined that lawsuit, and filed a motion to force Usher to take an STD test.

On Oct. 27, TMZ reported that Helm’s attorney, Lisa West, filed a motion to leave Helm’s case, saying she couldn’t “effectively represent” Helm. Sources told TMZ that Helm fired West.

Usher filed to have Helm’s lawsuit dismissed in October.

Grace is Usher’s second wife. He was previously married to Tameka Foster, with whom he shares two children, from 2007 to 2009.