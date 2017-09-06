Usher STD Accuser Claims There’s a Sex Tape of Their Encounter

Quantasia Sharpton, one of the women suing Usher for allegedly exposing them to herpes, says she has a video recording of her hook-up with the R&B star.

Sharpton did an interview with YouTube personality Miss Jacob Kohinoor where she claimed she has a video of the encounter saved on her cell phone. Usher was allegedly aware the recording was made.

When asked why she kept track of the video for so long, she said she’s kept every photo and video she taken dating back to 2013.

The incident in question allegedly took place at a Days Inn in Atlantic City. was Nov. 15, 2014. An employee of the hotel claims to have seen the two at the hotel together.

The attorney for Sharpton is also attempting find further video evidence. TMZ reports that she’s trying to subpoena surveillance video from the hotel.

Usher has repeatedly denied the claims he engaged with sexual contact with Sharpton.