Update on King Charles’ Cancer Treatment

King Charles is holding steady with his cancer treatment. PEOPLE reports that palace sources say his treatments will continue into the new year. Charles, 76, has been undergoing treatment since February, the outlet reports, and will continue treatment toward the one-year anniversary as a “managed condition.”

“His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year,” palace sources confirmed to the news outlet on Friday.

The king has plans for trips around the U.K. and abroad in 2025, a possible sign that his cancer treatments are going well. His aides have hinted that plans are under way for foreign travel in 2025. “We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking, full overseas tour program for next year,” a senior palace official said at the end of Charles and Camilla’s tour to Australia and Samoa in October. “Which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms, subject to signoff by doctors.”

Dame Laura Lee, who is chief executive of the cancer support charity called Maggie’s, spoke about cancer treatments in general to Sky News. “It’s very common for treatment to be ongoing for very long periods of time, as is the treatment that the Princess of Wales went through, which is an intense period of treatment over a year, and then it comes to a point where it’s on an end, and she’s on that recovery from some of the impacts of her treatment,” Lee said.

“So we’ve got immunotherapy, chemotherapy, surgery, hormone therapy. There are all sorts of different treatment modalities. And so it’s not surprising at all,” Lee added.

The king was first hospitalized for a planned operation for an enlarged prostate in January 2024. While there, his cancer was discovered. He began treatment in February. The type of cancer has yet to be disclosed.