Hunger Games franchise star Jennifer Lawrence seemingly responded to claims that she recently had work done on her face.

The actress took to social media to address speculation that she had a blepharoplasty, a procedure that removes or repositions excess skin from the upper/lower eyelids.

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In her recent Instagram Stories post, Lawrence reshared a photo from makeup artist Shayna Goldberg, who showed off products from the actress’s Mes Beauty brand.

“Iykyk she’s the one who did my bleph,” the actress declared in her post.

Although she’s had work done on other body parts, including breast augmentation, Lawrence has often praised the “power” makeup has done to her facial features.

“It’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery,” she explained while chatting with Kylie Jenner for Interview in 2023.

Lawrence also stated, “I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, “What are we talking about?’”

In a recent interview with The Cut, Lawrence said she wants a facelift someday.

“I want to be a sexy mom,” she shared. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s— together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s— together.”