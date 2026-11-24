2010 hip-hop star 2 Chainz is lucky to be alive after crashing his Cybertruck over the weekend.

The artist shared a video of the accident’s aftermath on his Instagram Stories. In the video, the vehicle appeared to have significant damage, with airbags deployed and the ehe entire front bumper caved in. One tire was gone, and the side of the vehicle had a major dent.

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2 Chainz seemingly recorded the video while lying on the ground. No details about his condition have been reported.

According to The Grio, 2 Chainz bought the Cybertruck in 2024, called it the “hardest one,” and drove it more than most of his other vehicles.

The hip-hop artist spoke about the truck during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast last year. He said the vehicle was “comfortable” and “convenient.”

“I don’t have to go to no gas stations,” he explained.