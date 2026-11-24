Law enforcement was forced to evacuate 12,000 people after an unknown substance was released during Don Toliver’s Manchester performance.

Greater Manchester Police officials told ABC News that officers were called to the Co-op Live arena around 10 pm local time on Nov. 22 after reports that the substance affected people.

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Officials declared a “major incident,” allowing multiple emergency services to coordinate their response.

One witness told Manchester Evening News that he was in the arena’s standing room area when he “started coughing and [his] eyes were kind of itchy.”

The witness said that after he started reacting, he noticed Toliver lead the stage, and the venue lights suddenly turned on. Almost an hour later, an announcement revealed, “Due to an unforeseen issue, the show is over, and please make your way out at your own pace.”

A fellow concertgoer also told BBC Radio Manchester there was a “horrible smell,” and people were rushed out of the venue.

“People were coming through in wheelchairs, choking,” he said. “It was really distressing.”

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics rushed one person to a nearby hospital and assessed more than 80 others at the scene. “Decontamination is being carried out as a precaution,” the service also revealed.

Meanwhile, Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker advised, “Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital.”

“We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about,” Parker added.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s spokesman, Tom Wells, spoke out about the incident, stating it was “deeply worrying” and “many families will understandably be anxious this morning.”

An investigation is underway about the incident.