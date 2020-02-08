Tyson Fury Reveals Aborted Suicide Attempt, Planned to Crash His Ferrari Into Bridge

Boxer Tyson Fury is the subject of a new documentary that will be airing on ITV, a British free-to-air channel. Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King will be shown on Thursday at 9 p.m. local time in the United Kingdom and will provide an in-depth look into Fury’s career, as well as a suicide attempt back in 2016. The boxer nearly drove his brand-new Ferrari convertible into a bridge but stopped when he heard a voice saying that he would destroy his family.

“One day I woke up and thought today’s the day I end it all,” Fury says in the documentary, per The Sun. I was heading towards this bridge, I was going to smash the car into the bridge at very high speed, I just didn’t have the ambition to live anymore.

“Before I got to the bridge I heard a voice saying ‘don’t do this, you’re going to destroy your family’s life’ and I immediately pulled the car over and that was the first time I thought, ‘right, now or never. I need to get well immediately.’”

Instead of wrecking his Ferrari at 190 mph, Fury sought out psychiatric help and asked God to assist him with his issues. He later trained his way back to mental and physical fitness.

The documentary will not be the first time that Fury has shared this story. He also sat down with Joe Rogan back in 2018 and explained how close he came to dying on that fateful day.

Fury detailed his thoughts at the time, saying that he didn’t care about hurting his family, his friends, or anyone else that would learn of his death. He “didn’t care about nothing” and wanted to die. Fury says that he “gave up on life.”

However, the situation changed as he was speeding toward a long bridge near his home. He heard the voice that told him not to kill himself. Fury also said that the voice told him to think about his kids and how they would grow up without a father. He had done the same thing after his father had died by suicide.

“Before I turned into the bridge I pulled onto the motorway, and I was shaking,” Fury told Rogan. “I pulled over and I was all nervous, and I didn’t know what to do, and I was so afraid. And I thought that I’ll never ever try or think about taking my life ever again.”

(Photo Credit: RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)