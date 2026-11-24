Nearly 40 years after his split from Melissa Gilbert, Rob Lowe recalls an eyebrow-raising moment with the Little House on the Prairie star.

In the new Netflix documentary Rob Lowe: The Outsider, the actor described his relationship with Gilbert, saying he was drawn to her “really fun side.”

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“She would invite me to go to her new friend Warren’s house for movie night, and it was Warren Beatty. I was scared to meet him, but finally I went one night with Melissa,” he said. “I walk in[to the room], and it gets real quiet. I know they’re talking about me, and it gets a little uncomfortable.”

During the event, Lowe said Beatty compared his dynamic with Gilbert to his relationship with ex-wife, actress Natalie Wood. He also recalled Wood visiting Frank Sinatra.

“‘I always wondered, what was going on there? Then, years and years and years later, I ran into [her and asked],’” Lowe recalled Beatty stating. “She says, ‘Warren, what do you think was going on? We were f—ing.”

Lowe admitted he struggled to understand that Beatty was hinting about having a secret affair with his then girlfriend. “You’re like, ‘Wait a minute. Hang on here.’ But you’re also kind of like, ‘Yeah, hang on here. Somebody you admire is interested in your thing.’ By the way, hearing myself say that either makes me super evolved or just a huge cuck.”

Lowe first spoke about the moment in his 2014 memoir Love Life. Gilbert later revealed in her own memoir that Beatty approached her when she was a teenager, and the duo grew close. She also said she had turned to Beatty for advice when she and Lowe were going through a rough patch in their relationship. However, she has not once confirmed she had an affair with the actor/filmmaker.

Lowe and Gilbert first started dating when they were 17. They dated on and off between 1981 and 1987. The relationship ended because Lowe did not want to settle down.