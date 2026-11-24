Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando married over the weekend, leaving Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus feeling emotional.

But Miley needn’t worry. She didn’t break her dad’s heart, his achy, breaky, heart. Instead, she had a proud papa watching her walk down the aisle alongside her partner of more than four years.

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The couple married Nov. 21 in Palm Springs, California, and pops was loving every bit of the nuptials.

“My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love. (Miley) words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive,” Billy Ray tweeted on X. “Maxx I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven…”

Billy Ray, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, then shifted gears to wishing his daughter a happy birthday. Miley turned 34 on Monday, just days after her and Morando said, “I do.”



“Happy, happy birthday Miley – I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever,” Billy Ray added.

My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love ❤️ @miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! Maxx I’m so honored to welcome you… pic.twitter.com/scAK9o2woE — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) November 23, 2026

Per PEOPLE, Billy Ray’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, was also in attendance. So too were Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, and the pop singer’s sisters, Noah and Brandi.

The wedding was the second such occasion for the “Party in the U.S.A.,” singer. Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth for roughly one year. They were officially divorced in 2020.

Morando, who previously worked as a producer on Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation album, began dating the musician around 2021, and the couple were engaged in late 2025.

Billy Ray has plenty of reasons to be proud of his daughter. In addition to getting married this year, she also released her tenth studio album, Bass Persuades, which quickly shot to number one. Cyrus also starred alongside family members in the Disney + TV special, Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, and performed twice from Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, her first live performances in nearly five years.



