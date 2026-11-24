Donny Osmond has made it clear where he stands regarding the long-time sexual abuse allegations against his late friend, Michael Jackson.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Osmond acknowledged, in a rare comment, that the late King of Pop allegedly did “terrible things later on in his life.”

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However, Osmond wanted to keep the memories of his “dear friend” positive.

“I’m not going to go there. I don’t want to go there. Because he was such a dear friend,” Osmond explained when asked if he believed the allegations against Jackson were true. “I prefer to remember nicer times. I just want to hold on to the wonderful memory of those two kids trying to be kids.”

Osmond then said he and Jackson started in the entertainment industry the same way and grew famous alongside their siblings. They formed a tight bond as teenagers.

The sexual abuse allegations started in the early 90s, when then 13-year-old Jordan Chandler accused Jackson of abuse. The “Thriller” hitmaker settled in a civil lawsuit with the Chandler in 1994.

In 2004, Jackson was then charged with molesting Gavin Arvizo, who was 13 years old at the time. The music legend was acquitted after a 14-week 2005 trial.

Osmond further recalled speaking to Jackson about the 2005 trial one year before his death.

“I said, ‘Mike, I’m done with this tour this weekend. Come and stay with me in Provo. No one will know you’re there … I’m going to give you a weekend of normalcy,’” he explained. “He said to me, ‘I really need that right now.’ But he didn’t take me up on it, and that was the last time I spoke with him.”

Osmond added that he believed pressure and expectations had “destroyed” his long-time friend, among other things. “Every time I’d go over, he’d be like, ‘How’s your family, tell me this, tell me that,’ because he realized I had something he didn’t have: normalcy. It’s sad.”

Since his 2009 death, Jackson has been accused of sexually abusing multiple people. Wade Robson and James Safechuck are taking their claims to court in early 2028.