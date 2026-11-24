The bandmates of R&B legendary group Jodeci were forced to cancel their performance at The Louisville Palace in Kentucky after K-Ci suddenly fell ill.

The group, which is currently on the Forever My Lady 35th Anniversary Tour, canceled the performance scheduled for Nov. 22, with a message on the Ticketmaster page stating, “Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event.”

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TMZ reported that the show was canceled after K-Ci suffered a medical emergency just before he was to appear on stage. A Jodeci rep later told PEOPLE that the medical emergency was “severe, severe dehydration.”

The rep also said K-Ci, whose real name is Cedric Hailey, received “immediate medical attention” and that his well-being was the “top priority.”

“He and the group sincerely apologize to their fans who came out to share the evening with them and understand the disappointment this unexpected cancellation may have caused,” the rep also stated.

In an Instagram post after the cancellation, K-Ci explained the situation and said he was “truly sorry” to disappoint fans who were supposed to attend the performance.

“Believe me, there’s nothing I love more than getting on that stage singing for you guys and feeling all the love [you all] give us in return, so your support means so much to me than words can express,” he shared. “I never ever take a single fan, a single ticket, or a single opportunity to perform for granted, so I just want to thank you.”

He then said, “For the medical staff last night — you guys were amazing.”

K-Ci and his bandmates are scheduled to perform at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 24.