Famous comedian Gabriel Iglesias had a concerning moment over the weekend when he nearly collapsed on stage.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred during Iglesias’ performance at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Nov. 22. After being introduced by fellow comedian Martin Moreno, Iglesias appeared to be feeling unwell.

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On stage, Iglesias confirmed he was under the weather but continued the show. However, within minutes, the comedian sat down on a stool. But when he got up, he appeared to be swaying. Moreno appeared on stage and helped Iglesias. The comedian ended up needing oxygen backstage.

A source at the performance told TMZ that Iglesias started sweating profusely and looked very ill. “Everyone was quite worried,” they said.

Another insider said the comedian had been sick for the past week or so but didn’t want to cancel his shows or let his fans down.

Although he made it through his first show of the night just fine, Iglesias struggled by the second performance. The insider noted that he is doing better today and was taking some time off ot rest. He was not hospitalized.

Iglesias’ next show is on Nov. 28 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. After his Chattanooga, Tennessee, performance on Nov. 29, he’ll have a few days to relax before the Australia leg of the 1976 Tour.

During the tour, Iglesias will visit Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, and Melbourne.