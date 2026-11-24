Stevie Wonder had downtown Chicago’s United Center buzzing after his Saturday night concert.

It was a night filled with hit songs, legendary key strokes of the piano, and an unexpected one-liner from the 76-year-old musician.

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While in the middle of his set, seated at the piano, Wonder took a break from playing to address the audience. And surely they couldn’t have known what was coming next.

“If you believe I can really drive, or really see,” Wonder began. “Get in the car with me, and we’ll see what happens to us at the end of the day.” Wonder’s words were spoken through an ear-to-ear smile and met with immediate laughter from the sold out crowd.

Once the laughing subsided, Wonder wasted little time having his fingers dance along the keys prior to belting out another hit.

Stevie Wonder addresses the allegations that he can see. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WSw6vpIPc0 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) November 23, 2026

Wonder, who’s taken home an astonishing 25 Grammy Awards throughout his illustrious career, is in the midst of his Songs in the Key of Life 50th anniversary tour. Prior to playing at the United Center, Wonder kicked off the U.S. portion of his tour on Thursday night in New York City at the famed Madison Square Garden.

Thursday’s first song was “Love’s in Need of Love Today,” which also opened Saturday’s show in the Windy City. Wonder performed 25 songs when he took the stage in NYC and sang 27 during his Chicago performance. Both concerts featured a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and saw the night end with “Superstition.”

Sprinkled throughout his performances were several of his 10 career number one singles, such as “Ebony and Ivory,” and “Isn’t She Lovely.”

Following a Monday night concert in Washington D.C., Wonder, a member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, will have only one show remaining on his tour. Wonder’s final concert date of the year is Dec. 19 from Inglewood’s Intuit Dome.

Chances are, he won’t be driving himself to the show.