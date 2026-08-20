Emmy-Nominated Actress and ‘The Game’ Actor Break Up

There’s a little less love in Hollywood this month thanks to the recent breakup of Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti.

Withers, 28, who gained notoriety as “Connor Gibbs” on The Game is no longer dating Infiniti, per a report from TMZ. This is despite the fact that the couple were spotted together publicly numerous times this year, including after a Broadway show, a GQ party that followed the Met Gala and an F1 Grand Prix race in Miami, among others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cause of the breakup isn’t known at this time.

And though their relationship didn’t survive, both actors’ careers would seem to have staying power. In addition to his role on The Game, Withers has been a constant presence throughout TV and film over the past five years.

His TV credits include appearances in Legacies, Atalanta and Me, and he’s been cast in notable big screen roles such as Tell Me Lies, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Him. This past winter, Withers starred alongside Maika Moore, Rudy Pankow and musician Lainey Wilson in Reminders of Him, a box office success. The Florida native is set to appear in a pair of films: Family Secrets and Love Love, which don’t yet have release dates.

As for Infiniti, she previously received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Agnes MacKenzie in Hulu’s The Testaments, which is a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. And though she’s relatively new to mainstream acting, Infiniti is recognizable for her being cast in Presumed Innocent for eight episodes and the 2025 movie, One Battle After Another. The 26-year-old also starred in the “Bad” music video for Ateez.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The ex-couple is the latest celeb pair to call it quits. And those relationships, and the relationships of other Hollywood duos have become a hot topic among Polymarket traders.

For instance, bettors are placing wagers on the likelihood of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau getting engaged before the end of the year. Bettors currently envision a 24% chance of that happening. Elsewhere, the odds of Justin and Hailey Bieber (12%) splitting have also been of interest to bettors on Polymarket.

Justin & Hailey Bieber split in 2026?

Withers and Infiniti didn’t even make it to the betting stage of their relationship.



PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.