AEW Wrestler and WWE Alum Dies Hours After Performing on PPV: Pac Was 40

Pac, one of AEW’s most revered wrestlers, has died suddenly, the promotion announced.

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) announced the death of Pac (real name Benjamin Satterley) on Sunday. Details on the 40-year-old’s death are unclear as of press time. He wrestled a singles match on Saturday night during the AEW PPV event All Out.

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Benjamin Satterley, performing as “Neville,” arrives during the WWE Live Duesseldorf event at ISS Dome on Feb. 22, 2017, in Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” the statement read. “A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history.

“Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.”

Pac previously wrestled for WWE under the name “Adrian Neville,” where he won the NXT Championship and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. He jumped to competitor AEW upon its launch in 2019, becoming a staple of the promotion and becoming the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Nicknamed “The Bastard,” he also found success in the trios division as a member of Death Triangle alongside AEW (and now WWE) favorites Penta and Rey Fénix.

At the time of his passing, Pac was an active member of the Death Riders, one of the company’s top acts. The group, previously known as the Blackpool Combat Club, is known for its aggressive in-ring style, intense promos and distinct entrance style, which involves talents walking to the ring through the crowd.

Pac during the Nov. 15, 2025, episode of ‘AEW Collision’ (Credit: AEW)

Pac’s All Out match saw him face off with Andrade El Idolo, the AEW National Champion, at Now Arena in Chicago. It was a losing effort for the Death Riders member, whom Marina Shafir accompanied at ringside. The match was well received, and there were no reports of injuries. He also returned to interfere in the main event between AEW Champion Will Ospreay and Death Riders member Jon Moxley.

Exact details around Pac’s death — including cause, manner and time of death — are not available as of press time.

AEW on-screen talent/writer RJ City addressed the tragic passing on Sunday night, writing: “The instinct to share something personal about Pac, something to say ‘he was a really good person.’ But the amount of respect, care and commitment he had to wrestling and to being a professional is a line I can’t bear to cross – but let that remind you just how good he was. Forever loved, forever respected. What a f—ing Bastard.”