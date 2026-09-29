Major CBS Star Reveals She Quietly Welcomed Baby Between Seasons

Rose McIver has welcomed her second baby with husband George Byrne while balancing motherhood with her role on CBS’ Ghosts.

The actress, 37, announced the arrival Friday, Sept. 25, sharing a photo on Instagram of her hand holding her newborn’s hand.

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McIver explained that fans who noticed her character, Samantha Arondekar, was missing at the beginning of the new season had spotted the reason. She said she had been “a wee bit preoccupied” but planned to return to the show soon.

“Keen eyed viewers will notice that Sam is a little absent at the start of this season of Ghosts – I’ve been a wee bit preoccupied but will be back to join everyone soon,” she wrote.

McIver also thanked viewers for their patience and said she feels fortunate to have support while working in both of her jobs as an actress and a mother.

“Huge thanks to everyone for your patience. I love both my jobs and feel really fortunate to be supported in both. 🎥 🤰🏼,” she added.

McIver stars as Samantha, a writer who develops the ability to see the ghosts living at an inherited estate after a near-death experience. The supernatural comedy has become a hit for CBS. A Halloween special is scheduled to air Thursday, Oct. 29.

The new arrival joins the couple’s first child, whom they welcomed in summer 2024. McIver revealed her first pregnancy at the 2024 Golden Globes, where she appeared as a presenter and showed off her baby bump in a pale pink dress.

McIver and Byrne, an artist, married in New York in January 2023.

During her first pregnancy, McIver discussed with The Daily Beast how the Ghosts writers chose not to incorporate her pregnancy into Samantha’s storyline. Instead, production used costumes and set pieces to conceal her growing bump, including oversized coats and strategically positioned desks.

After giving birth, McIver returned to work on Season 4 just 11 weeks later.

“It was early. It’s my first child, so I’m learning a lot,” she told the outlet. “But everybody’s been great and incredibly supportive and wonderful.”

McIver’s latest announcement comes as she prepares to return to Ghosts following the birth of her second child.