AEW Wrestler Pac Was Found Dead in His Car, Authorities Say

All Elite Wrestling star Benjamin Satterley, who performed under the ring name Pac, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in an Illinois parking lot before he was pronounced dead Sunday. He was 40.

Satterley was found at a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, according to dispatch audio obtained by the California Post. Emergency medical personnel were called to the restaurant at about 4 p.m.

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“This is going to be a slumper,” authorities said in the audio. “We can’t confirm breathing at this time.”

Authorities later repeated the report, saying, “This is going to be a slumper in a car. We cannot confirm breathing yet. At this point, we’re still on the phone getting further.”

An official could later be heard appearing to report that Satterley was found dead when emergency personnel arrived.

A witness told the outlet that restaurant customers saw Satterley “passed out” inside his vehicle and called 911. The witness said some customers searched inside the restaurant for medical equipment while waiting for emergency responders.

“There was an ambulance, police and a fire truck, all outside,” the witness said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Satterley was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m. An initial autopsy was performed, but the cause of death remains pending additional testing.

A spokesperson for the Des Plaines Police Department told the California Post there are currently “no indications of foul play and the circumstances surrounding the death are not considered suspicious.”

Satterley had been in Illinois for an AEW event.

AEW announced Satterley’s death in a post on X on Sunday evening, remembering his international wrestling career and his contributions to the promotion.

“A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability,” the post said.

“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history,” it continued. “Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.”

Satterley began wrestling professionally in 2004 and became known for his high-flying style and work across multiple wrestling promotions before joining AEW in 2019.