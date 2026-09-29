Rock/Country Singer Dies After Becoming ‘Very Sick’ on Tour: Peers Remember Russell Scott

Rockabilly musician Russell Scott died after becoming seriously ill while on tour with Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys. He died in a Nebraska hospital after being hospitalized two days earlier, according to fellow musicians.

Derek “Deke” Dickerson shared news of Scott’s death on Instagram, remembering the longtime friend and musician he had known for nearly four decades.

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“It looks like the news is breaking on the Internet that our good friend Russell Scott passed away yesterday, on the road touring with Big Sandy and the Fly-Rite Boys. Russell had been very sick on this tour, and after being hospitalized two days ago, passed away in a hospital in Nebraska.”

Dickerson said Scott was one of his earliest musical collaborators after he moved to California, recalling his time playing bass for Russell Scott and the Red Hots. He described Scott as a talented singer and musician who also had a strong sense of humor.

Dickerson said he planned to dedicate his show at McCabe’s Guitar Shop in Santa Monica to Scott, imagining that his late friend would have been in the audience singing along and reminiscing with him.

He also sent his condolences to Scott’s family, his wife, Vicki, and the members of Big Sandy and the Fly-Rite Boys.

Country musician Dale Watson also paid tribute to Scott, describing his death as a major loss for the music community. Watson said he had known Scott’s family since the 1980s and praised his distinctive voice and musical talent.

“It goes without saying it is a huge musical loss. Russell had the best voice. It was high and beautiful. Russell Scott and the Red Hots should be in every music lovers collection.”

Watson also remembered Scott for his personality, calling him a “gentle giant” and emphasizing that the musician’s character mattered even more than his considerable talent.

“The only thing more important is the man he was. A gentle giant. You never know when is the last time you will meet up with a friend. This pic was the last I saw him.”

Watson said he was grateful that he had been able to tell Scott that he loved him before his death.

“I can hear his beautiful voice right now. Prayers for his family. Also to Robert and the band. It can’t be easy.”

The Reverend Horton Heat also mourned Scott, remembering him as both a gifted musician and a positive presence.

“It’s with great sadness I have to share with our fans the passing of Russell Scott of the Red Hots, Big Sandy and many more. He was a very talented musician and singer. Also a great guy,” he wrote.

He remembered how funny and positive his late friend was.

“I’m still coming to grips with the idea of never seeing him again on this earth. RIP Russell Scott and condolences to his family, Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys and everyone who knew Russell,” he concluded.