‘American Idol’ Singer Found Guilty of Murdering His Wife

Former American Idol singer Caleb Flynn was found guilty Tuesday in the killing of his wife, Ashley, who was fatally shot inside their Ohio home in February, according to CBS News.

A Miami County jury deliberated for a little over two hours before finding Flynn guilty on all nine counts of murder, assault and tampering with evidence. Judge Jeannine Pratt read the verdict in the Miami County Court of Common Pleas in Troy, Ohio.

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Flynn became emotional after the verdict was announced, repeatedly wiping his eyes and nose before he was led from the courtroom in handcuffs.

He faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

The case stems from Feb. 16, when Flynn called 911 and reported that his wife had been shot inside their Tipp City home by an unknown intruder.

Prosecutors argued that Flynn killed Ashley and staged the scene to make it appear that an unidentified person was responsible. They alleged his relationship with a fellow worship leader at his church provided a motive.

During the trial, jurors visited the family’s home and viewed police body camera footage from the night Ashley was killed. They also heard messages Flynn exchanged with his 24-year-old mistress.

In one message from August 2025 per Deadline, Flynn wrote, “I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally thinking of ways to kill her and not go to jail.”

Prosecutors alleged Flynn wanted to blame a “faceless” intruder so he could continue his relationship with his mistress while maintaining custody of his two daughters, his job at his wife’s family business and his role as a worship leader.

The guilty verdict marks a dramatic turn for Flynn, who appeared on American Idol about 13 years ago.

During his time on the singing competition, Flynn spoke about his faith and his marriage.

“The thing that makes me unique, you know, I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything,” he said in an interview for the show. “She’s very, very pretty, just – woof, I love her.”

Flynn’s sentencing is set for Oct. 5, when the court will determine his punishment following Tuesday’s convictions.