BET Legend Dies of Brain Cancer: Husband Confirms Death of Angela Stribling

WHUR 96.3 FM is mourning longtime broadcaster, singer and television host Angela Stribling, whose voice became familiar to Washington-area radio listeners over several decades. She died Sept. 26 after a two-year battle with brain cancer, according to her husband, Ken Washington.

Washington shared the news on social media, saying Stribling died peacefully at home with him and her sister, Darlene, by her side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer. Her sister Darlene and I were by her side,” he wrote.

He added how his wife meant so much to many.

“Angela touched so many lives in such a beautiful way,” he noted. “Many knew her as the host of BET Screen Scene, a voice on WHUR, her beloved Pillow Talk with Angela radio show, and as the voice of BEYA for more than three decades, where she inspired thousands of young people.”

“But beyond that beautiful voice was an even more beautiful soul and spirit. Angela always saw the goodness in people. Where others saw challenges, she saw possibilities, and she had a remarkable gift for bringing out the very best in everyone around her,” he continued.

Washington added a sweet message about his relationship with his wife.

“We were married for four wonderful years, and she changed my life for the better in every possible way,” he wrote. “Angela leaves behind a legacy of love, joy, kindness, inspiration, and a voice and spirit that will never be forgotten. A celebration of life will be held in Washington DC, date and venue to be announced.”

“Rest peacefully, my love. You will be missed more than words can ever say,” the message concluded.

Stribling was also a familiar face on television. She spent four years at BET as a host of Screen Scene, the network’s entertainment news program.

She later helped launch BET Jazz, where she hosted Jazz Central alongside Ramsey Lewis and Lou Rawls. Her television work also included BET Jazz Discovery and BET Jazz Scene.

Stribling also worked in Baltimore television, serving as a reporter for Evening Magazine and as a co-host of On Time.

For decades, Stribling was also known for her work with WHUR and her Pillow Talk with Angela radio show. She was the voice of BEYA for more than 30 years, using the platform to connect with and inspire young people.