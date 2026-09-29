Singer Behind Big ‘80s Hit Dies of Stroke: Peter Byrne Was 74

Peter Byrne, the singer and co-founder of Naked Eyes, died from an acute hemorrhagic stroke at 74.

Byrne died Sept. 14 in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate filed with the Los Angeles Department of Health and obtained by PEOPLE. The document lists an acute hemorrhagic stroke as his cause of death.

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Colitis was also listed as an underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but it was not identified as the cause.

Naked Eyes announced Byrne’s death on its website, saying he died “peacefully” after a brief illness. The band also shared details about his career and legacy, noting that Byrne formed the group with Rob Fisher in 1982.

The British musician was born in Islington, North London, and began working on music projects in Bath in the 1970s.

Before forming Naked Eyes, he performed with several groups, including Neon, which also featured Fisher and future Tears for Fears members Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal.

Byrne and Fisher signed with EMI Records in 1982. Their 1983 debut album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios and released as Burning Bridges in the U.K. and Naked Eyes in the U.S.

The album featured the duo’s synth-pop version of Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s “Always Something There to Remind Me,” which reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Promises, Promises” followed at No. 11. Naked Eyes also scored top 40 hits with “When the Lights Go Out” and “(What) In the Name of Love.”

Byrne later provided backing vocals for Stevie Wonder’s “Part-Time Lover” and worked on songwriting for film and television, including music connected to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

After Fisher died in 1999 at 42, Byrne continued writing, recording and touring. He released his solo album The Real Illusion in 2001 under the name Pete Byrne and later released additional Naked Eyes albums, including Fumbling with the Covers in 2007 and Disguise the Limit in 2021. A remastered version of the band’s original self-titled album was released in 2025.

Byrne is survived by his siblings Eileen, Sandy, Carol and Steve; his three children, Merlin, Dylan and Chloe; and his ex-wife, Elena. A private service will be held for his family.

For those wishing to honor Byrne, Naked Eyes asked fans to support his music.